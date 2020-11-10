Cop pierced in abdomen, arm by wall spikes during Kuching illegal casino raid

A police handout photo shows the suspects inside the mini casino during the bust. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Nov 10 — A policeman was pierced in his abdomen and forearm while scaling the spiked perimeter wall of a house in Taman Sik Juan, Jalan Foochow 1U here during a raid on Sunday.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Denis Leong said the incident happened around 5pm following a tip-off that the double-storey house was being used to host gambling activities.

“He (policeman) lost his footing when he was about to clear the high fence. The spikes stabbed his abdomen and impaled his left forearm.

“He is now recuperating,” said Leong in a statement to the press yesterday.

According to him, the house was equipped with both front and rear security cameras, and shielded from outside view by seven-foot-tall perimetre walls.

He said the gambling activities were carried out casino-style in a room located at the rear of the house, with police seizing 413 poker chips, two poker tables, playing cards and other related paraphernalia.

“Nine local men aged between 17 and 28 years were arrested at the premises.

“We believe this mini casino has been operating for nearly six months,” he added.

He also said investigation found there was no exchange of cash on site as winnings were credited directly into the players’ accounts.

Police have classified the case under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953. — Borneo Post Online