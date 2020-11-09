SDMC releases SOP for CMCO in Kuching

Roadblocks are being conducted at specific locations across Kuching District, manned by members of the police and armed forces, as well as those from the People’s Volunteers Corps. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 9 — Businesses are to operate at specific times during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuching District, taking effect from today until this November 22.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) released yesterday by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), supermarkets, shopping malls, retail stores, street stalls, food trucks and eateries are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm; morning markets from 6am to noon, and night markets from 4pm to 10pm; and petrol stations from 6am to 10pm.

“The public is encouraged to buy food via drive-thru, delivery or take-away. Dine-in is allowed but with maximum of four people per table, with 1m distance between the diners,” stated the SOP.

Fisheries, plantation, agriculture, livestock and other sectors related to food supply are allowed to operate as usual.

Public transportation like stage and express buses are allowed to operate as usual, while taxis and e-hailing with maximum of two passengers are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

Clinics as well as government and private hospitals are allowed to operate 24 hours, while pharmacies and shops selling medications are allowed to operate from 6am to 10pm.

Meanwhile, inter-district travel in and out of Kuching District is not allowed except for permitted activities and emergencies. Roadblocks are being conducted at specific locations across Kuching District, manned by members of the police and armed forces, as well as those from the People’s Volunteers Corps (Rela).

Only three persons per household are allowed to get food, basic necessities, medicine and other needs, while high-risk individuals and children are not permitted to go to crowded and open public places.

Religious activities at places of worship are not allowed. Mosques and surau are allowed to call for Azan for solat prayers as well as Friday prayers subject to the allowed number of people.

For non-Islamic places of worship, the management and officers are subject to the SOP set by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Chief Minister’s Department.

This also applies for celebrations.

All gatherings and celebrations are not allowed, while ‘akad nikah’ is subject to the SOP set by the state religious authority.

Entertainment activities at night clubs or pubs, theme parks, karaoke, indoor playground and cinemas; seminars, workshops, conferences and exhibition related to Meeting, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) are not permitted.

Picnics, activities at swimming pools, contact activities including sports, hosting of championships or competitions, activities at commercial sports fields, gyms, badminton courts, tourism activities outside the state, and any activity involving large numbers of people where physical distancing cannot be practised, are not allowed. — Borneo Post Online