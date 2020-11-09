EPF fine-tuning Account 1 withdrawal facility

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters on Jalan Raja Laut January 22, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is in the midst of refining and improving the targeted Account 1 withdrawal facility as announced in Budget 2021 on Friday.

“All views and feedback from various stakeholders are being carefully considered,” the retirement fund said in a statement today.

The EPF said the targeted withdrawal facility should be made based on a detailed study to balance the needs of members to address current challenges while ensuring their retirement savings for future well-being.

“The details and requirements of the withdrawal facility will be announced once it is finalised,” it said. — Bernama