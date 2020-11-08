Police arrest man for recording raid over Umany sedition case in Petaling Jaya

A man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the police from carrying out their duties by recording a raid operation at a house in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — A man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the police from carrying out their duties by recording a raid operation at a house in Petaling Jaya, here, yesterday afternoon.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the raid was carried out in connection with the investigation into the Sedition Act case involving the University of Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany).

He said the 24-year-old suspect recorded the event with his mobile phone and broadcasted it via Facebook Live.

“The raid was carried out by the CID of the Kajang District Police Headquarters at a house in Petaling Jaya for an investigation related to Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act.

“After the warning had been given and was ignored, the police arrested (the individual) and confiscated the mobile phone from him for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duties according to Section 186 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.

Fadzil said the suspect and the seized items were taken to the Petaling Jaya IPD for further action.

Earlier, the media reported Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation and Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid as saying that the police were investigating the Umany president according to the Sedition Act over a controversial statement on the role of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The University of Malaya was previously reported to be conducting investigations into an article entitled “Yang di-Pertuan Agong should not intervene in national affairs” which was posted on Umany’s Facebook page. — Bernama