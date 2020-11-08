Cops: Helicopter wreckage brought to Subang for investigation

The scene on the day a helicopter crashed in Melawati on November 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed in Taman Melawati, here, at 11.50am today has been taken to Subang in a trailer for further investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the wreckage of the helicopter would be handled by the helicopter company.

“The fire and rescue department and the helicopter company have dismantled the wreckage of the helicopter to be placed on a trailer,” he told Bernama.

He said the helicopter that crashed did not have a black box as it was categorised as a light aircraft.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check found that the process of removing the wreckage of the helicopter used two cranes and a long trailer.

According to police sources, the wreckage of the helicopter was brought out of the area at about 6.15pm.

In the 11.50am incident, two men were killed while two others, including a woman, survived when two helicopters were believed to have collided mid-air, before one of them crashed in a bushy area in Jalan Taman Melawati here. — Bernama