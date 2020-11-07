Perak MB urges Public Works Dept to expedite repair work on collapsed bridge in Kampung Teras

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to the press after launching the POP Travel Cer Citer at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh June 3, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 7 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has instructed the Public Works Department to immediately carry out work to rebuild the bridge in Kampung Teras, Ijok in Selama, which collapsed in July last year.

He said that the state government had taken note of the complaints by the residents and checks carried out found that an allocation of RM645,000 to upgrade the bridge was approved in August last year but was postponed due to changes in design.

“However, I am of the view that the process of changes in design has taken too long, more than 10 months is unacceptable.

“Public safety cannot be compromised and delayed,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the work to rebuild the bridge would be closely monitored by the Menteri Besar’s Office and his administration would not accept any inefficiency in carrying out the trust of the people.

“I would like to emphasise to all state departments and agencies to increase the level of efficiency of the delivery system to the people,” he said.

Yesterday, local newspapers reported that a group of students from nearby villages are risking their lives almost daily when they had to cross the bridge to attend schools as it was the closest route to use. — Bernama