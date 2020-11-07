Ismail Sabri: CMCO in all but three Peninsular states from Nov 9 to Dec 6

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — All states in Peninsular Malaysia except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan will be placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) for four weeks from November 9 to December 6.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after a meeting with the Ministry of Health (MOH) today following a rise in Covid-19 cases

“The CMCO will enable the MOH to implement targeted screening and reduce the movement within the community that will help curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in these states,” he told a press conference today.

Ismail said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) will remain the same as announced before.

“No movement across districts and those with emergency cases must apply for approval from the police.

“Workers who have to cross districts and states will have to produce an employer’s letter or their work passes and only two persons are allowed to buy provisions in a family.

“All schools including kindergartens and anything related to education will be closed,” he said.

Yesterday, MOH reported 1,755 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the 24-hour period — the highest number of cases in a single day ever reported in Malaysia, of which only three cases were imported.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya are currently undergoing CMCO since October 14, but the cases have been piling up in thousands since the Sabah State Election earlier in November.