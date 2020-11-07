Fire Dept: Tanjung Bungah Food Court in Penang razed in morning fire

A fire is seen at the Medan Selera Mutiara located at Jalan Sungai Kerian, Tanjung Bungah November 7, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 7 — About 30 food and drink stalls at Medan Selera Mutiara located at Jalan Sungai Kerian, Tanjung Bungah, here, were razed in a fire today.

Bagan Jermal Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations officer, Mohd Rizuan Ramli said the fire was still raging when fire fighters arrived at the scene soon after they were alerted at 10.19am.

“About 70 per cent of the stalls covering the 5,000 square feet food court area was affected,” he said here today, adding that the fire was brought under control by 10.50am and was completely extinguished about half an hour later with the help of Jalan Perak and Bayan Baru fire stations.

He said there were no casualties as traders and customers left the scene soon after they were aware of the blaze. — Bernama