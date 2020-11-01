Covid-19: Sabah’s KK Polytechnic assures sufficient food, students’ needs met during CMCO

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 1 — The well-being of 1,316 Kota Kinabalu (KK) Polytechnic students residing in hostels during the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) has always been well look after, said its director Ts Zainab Othman.

She said that in terms of food, a total of 20,000 daily food packs have been provided for the students since October 15.

The polytechnic also received food basket donations from its lecturers, political parties, non-governmental organisations as well as concerned individuals.

“The students who are currently residing in hostels are mainly those from the east coast of Sabah, including Tawau, Kunak, Semporna and Sandakan. They are staying put here as most of their villages have been declared as red zones,” she told Bernama, today.

To ensure that health aspects of students are maintained, Zianab said that the polytechnic has set up the Covid-19 operations unit to facilitate students to obtain more information related to the pandemic.

“The psychology unit is also in operations with our counsellors are ready to provide advice to students in need,” she said, adding that the polytechnic also provides treatment centre as well as transport services to send ill students to hospitals.

Zainab also said that the teaching and learning (PdP) process at the polytechnic is running as usual, albeit online, and based on to the schedule issued at the beginning of the semester as well as the current changes.

“The online PdP process has been really challenging. We also allow some flexibility to the students to use any method that is considered appropriate either WhatsApp or Telegram applications. What is important is that PdP can be carried out,” she said.

The students have been reminded to continue to comply with the standard operating procedures set and always maintain cleanliness as measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, she said. — Bernama