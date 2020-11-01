Covid-19: Malaysia records 972 recoveries, outstrips new cases at 957

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Malaysia today again saw its daily number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 exceeding new recorded cases, with 972 recoveries today against 957 new cases, the Health Ministry announced today.

This means that the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases that had been recorded in Malaysia is now 32,505 cases, with 10,036 cases remaining under treatment.

No new deaths were reported today for Covid-19 cases, which means the total death toll from the virus remains at 249 cases or 0.8 per cent of the overall number of cases in Malaysia.

Two new Covid-19 clusters were announced today, with one each in Selangor and Penang respectively.

Just yesterday, Malaysia too recorded more recoveries in a day as compared to new cases for the day, with 1,000 recoveries and 659 new cases.

MORE TO COME