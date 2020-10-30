Selangor Budget 2021: New entertainment tax down to 15pc

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference at the Selangor state secretariat building in Shah Alam October 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Selangor state government said today it has set a new entertainment tax rate of 15 per cent, down from 25 per cent previously

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the new rate will be enforced from January 1, 2021, during the tabling of the state budget today.

The reduction in the entertainment tax is aimed at helping local entertainers troubled by the economic impact of Covid-19, said Amirudin.

“The state government is aware that those involved in the performing arts face uncertain challenges during this pandemic period. In this regard, from 1 January 2021, the state government has agreed to provide a reduction in entertainment duty rate from 25 per cent to 15 per cent specifically for the organization of arts activities or ticketed events for local artists.

“With this measure, it is hoped to help local artist in improving productivity, quality and competitiveness to be better than foreign artists,’’ he said.

The Selangor state government today announced a budget of RM2.32 billion for 2021, with a slightly lower estimated deficit of RM123 million.

Amirudin also stated that the state is expected to receive revenue amounting to RM2.2 billion next year.