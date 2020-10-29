Masidi: Sabah govt to allow more plantations to operate throughout CMCO

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said plantations must comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry (MoH). — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 — The Sabah government will now allow several more plantations in the state to operate throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said among them were cocoa, rubber and oil palm plantations, which he added must comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Health Ministry (MoH).

“Among the SOPs that employers must adhere to is to provide protocols in the workplace that include disease monitoring and infection prevention according to the standards set by the MoH to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Employers also need to ensure that the health status of employees is recorded,” he said in a statement here today.

In another development, Masidi said as of today, 102,730 food baskets have been distributed to target groups throughout Sabah. — Bernama