Post-mortem reveals two offshore workers drowned after ship collided with oil rig off Miri

MIRI, Oct 28 — A post-mortem has determined that the two offshore workers who died after their ship collided with an oil rig yesterday, had drowned, said Miri District Police Chief ACP Lim Meng Seah.

Lim said this in a statement while confirming the identity of the two victims.

“Post mortem done. Cause of death is drowning for both deceased,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Sarawakian, Thomas Liang, 39, and Aaron Michael A/L Michael Rajasgaran, 34, of Negri Sembilan.

They were among 125 workers who had jumped into the sea after their ship, MV Dayang Topaz, struck the Baram B platform situated 14.4 nautical miles off Miri at 6.23am yesterday.

The ship, owned by DESB Marine Services Sdn Bhd, had 187 people on board. All have been accounted for.

According to a statement issued by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) yesterday, the ship had struck the platform after its anchor wire gave way during adverse weather. — Borneo Post Online