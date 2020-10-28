Agong again asks MPs to back Muhyiddin’s Budget, stresses need for economic recovery

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah asked federal lawmakers today to extend their support when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s tables Budget 2021.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong was concerned about the state of the economy and the welfare of Malaysians, which Al-Sultan said was at risk due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah stressed that the 2021 Budget, which will be tabled in Parliament soon, is crucial to the government, authorities, especially the frontliners, to soldier on and implement policies, as well as efforts to contain and address the threat of this virus from spreading.

“Therefore, Al-Sultan Abdullah urges all MPs to respect his decree advising them to immediately stop all political tussles and to instead focus on the welfare of the people and the wellness of the nation, so that the 2021 Budget can be passed without any interruption,” Ahmad Fadil said in a statement.

The Agong first made the call on Sunday after announcing that he disagreed with the Muhyiddin administration’s bid to seek a proclamation of emergency in Malaysia, but this did not stop the political parties from resuming hostilities the next day.

