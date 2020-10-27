Cops to probe man who claims Fire Dept D-G, ex-IGP involved in fraudulent activities

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pic) said that this was following a police report lodged by Musa at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters at noon yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — Police have opened an investigation paper against a man who claimed that Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid and former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Musa Hassan were involved in fraudulent activities.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said that this was following a police report lodged by Musa at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters (IPD) at noon yesterday.

A similar report was also lodged by Mohammad Hamdan at the Putrajaya IPD on the same day, and in the reports both claimed that they were defamed by a certain individual.

“Investigations are being conducted under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for using the Internet or telephone to spread false news,” Nik Ezanee told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali also confirmed that he had received a report from Mohammad Hamdan, and that the case had been handed over to the Petaling Jaya IPD for further action.

Two video clips, lasting about three to four minutes each, went viral on social media, showing a man who claimed that Musa and Mohammad Hamdan were involved in fraud cases including a get-rich-quick scheme.

Meanwhile, Musa, in a statement, said that he lodged the report as the allegations were malicious and intended to tarnish his and Mohammad Hamdan’s reputation.

“I have also included some evidence to prove the accusation against me is untrue and malicious by nature, for further action by the police,” he said. — Bernama