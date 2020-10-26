Tyre shop worker charged with murder of retired policeman in Johor

According to the charge sheet, Lim Fong Kim allegedly killed Su Kim Chiang, 57, by using a motorcycle fork at a premises on 22nd Mile, Jalan Ikan Merah 5, Kahang Dalam between 8.10pm and 9pm, on August 31. — Bernama pic

KLUANG, Oct 26 — A man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for murdering a police retiree in a premises here, in August.

The accused, Lim Fong Kim, 37, nodded after the charge was read out to him in Mandarin before Magistrate ND Arun, but no plea was recorded as the murder case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Lim allegedly killed Su Kim Chiang, 57, by using a motorcycle fork at a premises on 22nd Mile, Jalan Ikan Merah 5, Kahang Dalam here between 8.10pm and 9pm, on August 31.

Lim who was an employee of a tyre shop was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Saharudin A Samad, 42, was jointly charged with Lim for burying the body of the police retiree to assist Lim to escape legal punishment at an oil palm plantation at 26th Mile, Jalan Mersing, near here, between 8.10pm on August 31 and 1.30am on September 1.

Saharudin claimed trial for the offence under Section 201 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment of up to seven years and fine if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Zahida Muhammad Ruzi prosecuted while both the accused were unrepresented.

Magistrate Arun allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety for Saharudin and fixed November 26 for mention and submission of documents and autopsy report. — Bernama