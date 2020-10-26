Bank Muamalat confirms one Covid-19 positive case at Johor Baru regional office

Bank Muamalat in a statement said as a precautionary measure, all employees at the regional office and branch in Johor Baru who had been in direct contact with the said employee had been asked to self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (Bank Muamalat) today confirmed one of its Johor Baru Regional Office employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Bank Muamalat in a statement said as a precautionary measure, all employees at the regional office and branch in Johor Bahru who had been in direct contact with the said employee had been asked to self-quarantine at home for the next 14 days.

“Contact tracing is also underway, in line with the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

“Thorough sanitisation and cleaning procedures are being carried out at both premises located at Kebun Teh Commercial City, Jalan Kebun Teh, in Johor Baru, Johor,” it said, adding that five employees from the Kota Kinabalu branch had previously tested positive for Covid-19, one of whom had since recovered.

To mitigate possible health risks due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, selected Bank Muamalat branches would now operate from 9.15am to 3pm.

“Bank Muamalat is taking aggressive steps to safeguard the health and safety of its customers, staff and communities while ensuring the smooth delivery of important financial services.

“Bank Muamalat would like to assure its customers that business continues to operate as usual, with minimal disruptions whilst maintaining safety as its number one priority,” the statement said.

For further information, members of the public may visit Bank Muamalat’s website or call 03-2600 5500. — Bernama