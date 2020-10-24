Putrajaya extends Sabah CMCO till Nov 9, Ismail Sabri says at state govt’s request

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Ministry of Health is still conducting targeted screenings for residents. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, October 24 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sabah has been extended by another 14 days at the request of the state government and the Sabah National Security Council (NSC).

The announcement was made today by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his daily press briefing, broadcast live on Facebook.

“For now, the Ministry of Health is still conducting targeted screenings for residents, and until now, there is still a high increase in positive cases, which were detected among the residents of Sabah.

“Therefore, on the suggestion of Sabah government and Sabah NCS, the government therefore agrees to extend the CMCO in Sabah for another 14 days, from October 27 till November 9,” he said.

