Dr Mahathir: State of emergency does nothing to stop Covid-19, only gives more power to PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has lashed out at Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin by saying that declaring a state of emergency would only give extra power to the prime minister, who is using the Covid-19 pandemic to justify Parliament being delayed, shortened and void of any debates.

In his blog, chedet.cc, Dr Mahathir said that there is nothing that an emergency can do to stop the Covid-19 pandemic more than what is being done now.

“An Emergency would give extra power to the Prime Minister. What he has done so far has not mitigated the political, economic and social problems affecting the country.

“He has a huge Cabinet which has contributed nothing to the well-being of the people and the country,” he said in his blogpost.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that the power and authority of the current government has been adequate to deal with the pandemic, and that there has been little fight back from the rakyat on policies that have already been put in place.

“We don’t find the kind of objection by the people as seen in the US and Europe. Our people have very largely obeyed the restrictions such as the MCO,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said that with Muhyiddin facing the possibility of being overthrown, he wants the powers under a state of emergency as it would paralyze the parliament, camouflaging it as a wish from the Palace.

He added that the mere rumour of an emergency has already resulted in the stock market taking a deep dive.

“If Emergency is declared then the market will collapse completely. The investors have no faith in the Prime Minister being able to manage the economy,” he said.

Dr Mahathir also claimed that the present spike in Covid-19 cases is entirely due to the Sabah elections held recently.

“He messed up the Covid-19 situation by trying to grab the Government of Sabah. So, the Government has been changed. What good has it brought to Sabah,” he said.

He highlighted that countries with worse Covid-19 situations have not declared emergency for the whole country but only for the affected areas.

“That was specific for dealing with the local problem. But none have suspended laws and Parliament as it would if Emergency is declared in Malaysia.

“There are no riots or violence in Malaysia, no breakdown of laws and order to justify an Emergency. But there is a need for some changes to be made to the Government which seized power through undemocratic means,” he said.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin and several other top ranking government officials met with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the latter’s Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan.

However, no announcement was made following the audience.

Rumours have been flying that the Perikatan Nasional government is seeking to declare a state of emergency as Malaysia struggles to fight the spike in Covid-19 pandemic.