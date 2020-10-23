Two-storey hostel block in Sibu up in flames, no injuries reported

The blaze at the two-storey hostel of SM Citizen Middle School at Jalan Kong Yit Khim in Sibu. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Oct 23 — A two-storey hostel block of SM Citizen Middle School at Jalan Kong Yit Khim in Stabau went up in smoke early this morning.

There were no injuries reported.

Sibu Central Fire and Rescue Services Department received the distress call at about 7.40am and immediately dispatched 12 firefighters to the scene.

“The fire had destroyed almost 70 per cent of the hostel before it was brought under control by 8.15am,” a spokesman said in a statement.

The upper floor of the hostel houses a total of 17 students, including a teacher and a security guard; whereas its ground floor while the ground floor comprised a canteen and a store.

All the students were at their classrooms when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. — Borneo Post Online