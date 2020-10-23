PM arrives for audience with Agong at Kuantan palace as rumours of ‘emergency’ intensify (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin meets with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidddin Yassin arrived at Istana Abdulaziz here today for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The vehicle carrying the prime minister was seen entering the compound of the palace at 4.40pm, escorted by the security team and several Pahang official cars.

Also spotted was the official vehicle of Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Police personnel and members of the press have been waiting at the main entrance of the palace since 2.30pm after reports that the prime minister was granted an audience with the King went viral since noon.

Muhyiddin had earlier chaired the Cabinet meeting in Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, to discuss current issues and government affairs.

Apart from Cabinet ministers, Affendi was also believed to have attended the meeting. — Bernama