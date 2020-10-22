Ismail Sabri says Hannah Yeoh free to criticise, but asks her to focus on Covid-19

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today his daily press briefing is crucial to assure the public about the government’s continued enforcement of Covid-19 measures to curb the contagion.

Ismail was responding Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh who criticised the National Security Council’s recent communication blunders over its work-from-home policy.

“She is an Opposition member, so of course she would criticise,” the minister replied during his daily Covid-19 press briefing when asked for his comment about the DAP lawmaker’s remarks.

“I have to brief the public daily because if I don’t, then how would they feel safe? They need to know if the government is ensuring all measures against the pandemic is in place,” he added.

MORE TO COME