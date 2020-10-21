What makes a Covid-19 red zone, yellow zone, green zone? Dr Noor Hisham explains

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham during the Covid-19 press conference at the Ministry of Health October 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Have you ever wondered how the Health Ministry decide the Covid-19 risk levels of an area to be a red zone, yellow zone or green zone?

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah explained that the classifications are based on the number of cases in a specific area or district, after the matter was raised in his Covid-19 briefing today.

He said areas are classified as “red zones” when 41 or more Covid-19 cases are registered there for a 14-day period.

“It’s actually a moving target because of the cycle. We look into the zones based on the number of cases as well as the 14-day period,” Dr Noor Hisham said in the press conference that was aired on Facebook.

“Yellow zones” are areas where one to 40 Covid-19 cases are registered, and “green zones” are areas where there are no reported cases of Covid-19 present.

