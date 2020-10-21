PWD to repair damaged road in Kota Belud

The landslip that damaged the road at Kampung Panapuan. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 21 — Repair works on the damaged road in Kampung Panapuan (Bukit Kelawat) in Kota Belud will be carried out by the Public Works Department, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Debris from the landslip will also be cleared by PWD, said the Infrastructure Development Minister yesterday.

“According to the district engineer, remedial works on the damaged road will be carried out today (Tuesday) if the flood recedes and the weather is permitting. I would like to thank all media friends who sent the photos of the damaged road to me via WhatsApp,” he said.

Bung Moktar added that remedial works on the erosion at the bridge to Piasau will also be carried out if the weather permits.

The bridge, he said, is an alternative route for people to get to and from Kampung Bobot and surrounding areas if the main road there gets flooded.

“I have also requested all PWD’s district engineers to monitor roads with high risks of land slips in their respective areas, especially during the rainy season as the safety of road users is paramount.

“My ministry is always concerned about issues like this and follow up action will be taken on all reports received,” said Bung Moktar who also thanked the media for their support by always reporting directly to him via WhatsApp or social media about land slides and road damages. — Borneo Post Online