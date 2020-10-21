Public Service Dept D-G: Only 30pc civil servants need to report for duty from Oct 22

JPA director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said the onus on how many staff are present on any given day is up to department heads. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Public Service Department (JPA) has placed a maximum workforce of 30 per cent on all government and public service agencies beginning October 22.

The move is made in light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country, which precipitated several states being put under a conditional movement control order (CMCO) for a period of time.

In a statement, JPA director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said the onus on how many staff are present on any given day is up to department heads.

“From October 22 until the end of the CMCO, department heads must ensure only a maximum workforce of 30 per cent while maintaining efficiency in serving customers.

“Besides that, all non-essential staff whether in administration or management are instructed to work from home be it by taking turns or full time so that the number of staff at any given time is at a minimum for the duration of the CMCO,” the statement read.

Mohd Khairul also said that all face-to-face meetings are disallowed and no confidential documents can be taken from the office unless prior consent is given by superiors. If consent is received, staff must abide by the Confidentiality Guidelines.

“To make sure we continue to fight the spread of Covid-19, department heads must always ensure these rules and guidelines are followed in accordance with what the National Security Council, Ministry of Health and JPA have outlined,” he added.

These instructions extend to all state, local district agencies and statutory authorities in the CMCO areas of Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Labuan and Putrajaya.