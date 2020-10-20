Sarawak CM bids for Dayak natives to join state’s digital push

Abang Johari said he is looking to propel Sarawak's talent forward in its digital commerce push. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 20 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he does not want the Dayak community to be left out from the significant changes to Sarawak's economic landscape.

He said he has held discussions with the Dayak leaders in the state government on how to prepare the community to participate in these changes.

“As you know the core of our economic development agenda up to 2030 is surrounded by digital economy and sustainability, including protecting our environment,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Panggau Dayak Towers jointly owned by the Dayak Cultural Foundation (DCF) and Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at Ong Tiang Swee Road here.

He said Sarawak’s future is bright as the economic and agriculture sectors, including forestry, will be diversified.

“In digital commerce, we can reach out to the market beyond Sarawak’s waters, and we are also developing our talents to propel Sarawak’s into the future,” he said.

The state government will allocate RM20 million for the construction of two nine-storey office towers that cost about RM36 million.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah thanked the chief minister for approving a 2.32ha site and RM20 million for the construction of the towers.

“This is not only a premium but a most strategic site as well,” he said.

He hoped that the project will enhance the surrounding neighbourhood and spur business interest from the community in taking up spaces in the office towers.

The overall project consists of the two towers, one each for the DCF and DCCI and 110 units of residential apartment and condominium.

The office towers will provide facilities for both performing arts and administrative support for both DCF and DCCI.

The apartment and condominium will have amenities such as rooftop function rooms, a swimming pool, a clubhouse, a gymnasium, and a children’s playground.

The DCF will have modern facilities for its dancers and cultural performers and generous gallery space for its exhibitions.

The additional office space will allow DCF to continue on with its role in promoting and preserving the Dayak Cultural Heritage.

The DCCI in its role as a chamber for business to the Dayak community will be providing shared office space for those Dayak business persons who are starting out in business from any town in the state.

It will allow them to make use of the incubator facilities on offer that range from business advice to establishing companies.