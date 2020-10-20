Channel more funds to help Sabah solve flood problems, says deputy CM

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan speaks during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah September 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 20 — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan hopes the federal government would channel more funds for major developments in Sabah to help resolve the worsening flood problem.

The state Agriculture and Fisheries Minister said while the state has the power to do many things, funding for major developments is still dependent on the federal government.

“If the federal government gives us our financial rights, our revenue rights, maybe we would have enough funds to solve some of these (flood) problems,” he said in a statement here, tonight.

Giving an example, he said would be the return of 40 per cent of Sabah’s own net revenue to the state as stated in the Schedule 10, Article 112 of the Federal Constitution.

Jeffrey also said mentioned the collection of five per cent sales tax on petroleum products in Sabah and a share of five per cent cash payment which Federal government had been receiving under the Petroleum Development Act 1974.

“These extra monies would add to our capacity to deal with this (flood). Otherwise, we will forever be asking for money to solve our problems,” he said.

Commenting about the flood problems, Jeffrey said because of following heavy downpour on Monday, there are places affected by flood including shops in Tenghilan town which is second time in this month.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey said he is satisfied that works are being done to alleviate the flood problem with a plan worth RM3 billion already in place, but he stressed the plan must be carried out comprehensively

“We need to do this comprehensively, not in bits and pieces because if you do so, you will be chasing the problem rather than confronting it,” he added. — Bernama