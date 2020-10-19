Report: Former Johor MB urges Muhyiddin not to kowtow to Umno

Former Johor mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pic) said that if Umno were to rescind its support for PN, then it would be left to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's discretion to determine PN’s direction with the domestic Covid-19 situation in mind. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Former Johor mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian has urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin not to give in to pressure from Umno, whose actions seem to “threaten” the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration, Utusan Malaysia has reported.

Osman, who is also Ayer Hitam Bersatu chief, said Muhyiddin shouldn’t decide the matter on his own, and instead urged the Pagoh MP to rope in the Bersatu supreme council and state leaders.

“In this matter, he shouldn’t make decisions alone. He must bring the matter to a meeting of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia supreme council, for it to be reviewed before it can be accepted or otherwise.

“Do not rush into any decision. Raise the issue through consultation with other Bersatu leaders, including those at the state level,” he was quoted as saying to Utusan Malaysia.

Osman also commented on the upcoming meeting between Umno leaders to decide whether they would continue to support PN or otherwise.

He stated that if Umno were to rescind its support for PN, then it would be left to Muhyiddin’s discretion to determine PN’s direction with the domestic Covid-19 situation in mind.

“If you were thinking of holding the 15th general election (GE15), this is not the right time because the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise.

“So I think the prime minister will agree after taking into consideration the views of all parties, including the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Mustafa Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah and the Council of Rulers,” he said.

Osman also said that the actions of Umno are merely to pressure the prime minister to expedite GE15 as soon as possible.

He further elaborated that Umno now dreams of holding key government posts including the office of the prime minister if it were to win the general election.

“The party is hoping to win GE15, while the people are now angry with them for failing to control the Covid-19 pandemic which has accelerated lately.

“Who are the ministers in charge of Covid-19? All from Umno and this shows their failure in this pandemic issue. Do not dream of winning the election.

“Just as in GE14, they claim they could win, but ultimately, will fail as well,” he said.