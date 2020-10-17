Syed Saddiq: Parliament’s selective treatment of media organisations for Nov sitting unreasonable

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman pointed out that the 15 media organisations allowed to enter Parliament for coverage beginning November 2, is a far cry from the actual number of media organisations at present.. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today called for fair treatment of media members, after Parliament’s seemingly selective treatment in granting access to the media, to cover the November Parliament sitting.

Taking to Facebook, Syed Saddiq said it was not sensible to impose such a limitation.

“To me, this is not sensible. Media organisations such as BFM, The Edge, Malaysiakini, Malay Mail and FMT must also be given permission to freely carry out their coverage in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The media freedom to carry out this coverage is also for the people. We all have a right to get timely information and the latest news freely and transparently without any disruptions,” he wrote.

He pointed out that the 15 media organisations allowed to enter Parliament for coverage beginning November 2, is a far cry from the actual number of media organisations at present.

