Health minister: MOH, ATM set up makeshift hospital in Pokok Sena prison to treat Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — A ‘makeshift hospital’ facility is being set up at the Pokok Sena Prison in Kedah to treat Covid-19 patients, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba.

He said two workshop blocks in the prison were being makeshift into a health facility to provide Covid-19 treatment, including for patients who need oxygen assistance.

The facility can accommodate up to 250 patients, including from other prisons in the state, he said in a statement here, today.

Elaborating, Dr Adham said the makeshift hospital was expected to fully operate on Tuesday (October 20).

It consists of facilities from the third and fourth categories, including Intensive Care Unit facilities for patients who need oxygen assistance before they are sent to the Tuanku Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar.

The makeshift hospital is a result of strategic collaboration between the Health Ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces following the success of setting up a field hospital in Tawau, Sabah.

According to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah yesterday, Covid-19 cases in Pokok Sena Prison was part of the 1,525 cases under Tembok Cluster. — Bernama