After Hishammuddin, Khairy Jamaluddin also comes out to say he does not support Anwar to be PM

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said today he does not support Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to become prime minister.

The Minister of Science and Technology now joins Sembrong MP and Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein in his denial of support for Anwar after a letter purportedly claiming Umno is fully backing the PKR president to be the next PM replacing Bersatu’s Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin went viral.

“If the letter is true, I want to categorically state that my party president does not speak for me. I am not supporting Anwar Ibrahim to become PM.

“I hope other Umno MPs will make their positions clear. Let’s see then who has the numbers,” he shared on social media.

The letter that has been making the rounds claims Umno president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamid and all the party’s MPs fully support Anwar to be the next prime minister.

The letter was addressed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Umno executive secretary Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan had since denied that the party issued such a letter, claiming it was done to hurt the reputation of the party and its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Anwar, who leads the Pakatan Harapan coalition, has in recent weeks claimed to have the support of over 120 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat, which is enough to oust Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and lead to a government change.

Anwar was also granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong last Tuesday.

However, the palace has since said the Agong did not receive a name list of the MPs supporting Anwar, resulting in continued political speculation.

The Dewan Rakyat is scheduled to reconvene on November 2 with many anticipating a vote of no-confidence to be taken up against Muhyiddin.