Rosmah’s corruption trial to resume Nov 2

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 7, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s corruption trial at the High Court involving the case on tender for the supply and installation of solar energy at 369 rural schools in Sarawak will resume on Nov 2.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said the court vacated the hearing date that was earlier set on Oct 20 following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Selangor, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur from Oct 14 until Oct 27.

“We (the prosecution) received the notification (concerning the new trial date) from the court through an email yesterday,” he told Bernama via Whatsapp message today.

Former Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who is the fifth prosecution witness, is set to be recalled for cross-examination by the defence when the trial commence before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

On the same date, the court will hear the prosecution’s application to include an audio recording of the alleged conversation involving Rosmah and her husband, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, as evidence in court.

The prosecution had earlier told the court that they expected to complete their case by early November with 23 witnesses to be called to testify.

Rosmah, 69, is on trial on one charge of soliciting RM187.5 million and two counts of receiving bribes totalling RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s former managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin.

The bribes were allegedly received through her former special officer, Datuk Rizal Mansor, as a reward for helping Jepak Holdings secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project, as well as the maintenance and operation of diesel gen-sets, for 369 Sarawak rural schools worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry through direct negotiation.

The acts were allegedly committed at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall, Jalan Putra here; Rosmah’s residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta and at Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and Sept 2017. — Bernama



