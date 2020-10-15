Police: Three roads in Kota Damansara reopened after initial closure

Motorists crowd around the blocked entrance of Persiaran Sungai Buloh as the conditional control movement order kicked in on October 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Three roads in Kota Damansara which were closed following the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) have been reopened for the public’s convenience.

Jalan Persiaran Mahogani, Seksyen 9; Jalan Persiaran Jati, Seksyen 8; and Jalan Persiaran Sungai Buloh were reopened effective tonight.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the reopening of the roads was done for the convenience of the people and frontliners.

“This is done to avoid traffic congestion, rearrange the movement of frontline personnel for roadblock duties as well as to carry out monitoring of crowded areas such as supermarkets, markets, commercial and leisure centres,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said police would mobilise existing human resources to other CMCO areas for tasks like Aberdeen MPV patrols, Ops Cantas and other necessary duties.

The government had earlier announced that Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya would be placed under CMCO following a spike in Covid-19 cases of late. — Bernama