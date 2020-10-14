Minister Zulkifli recovers from Covid-19, discharged nine days after he tested positive

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad AI-Bakri is seen attending the closing ceremony for the national Tilawah and Hafazan Al-Quran Kafa event in Shah Alam October 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri has been confirmed to have fully recovered from Covid-19.

In a Facebook posting, Zulkifli said he was discharged this afternoon after being confirmed positive with the virus on October 5.

Nevertheless, Zulkifli said the Ministry of Health (MoH) has advised him to rest at home throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, reimposed in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor from today until October 27.

He has also been advised not to meet with anyone and those who want to contact him can do so via video-conferencing.

“I will continue to monitor all work activities and reports from the religious agencies under my purview from home... any information will be conveyed through my social media,” Zulkifli said.

In light of the current CMCO, Zulkifli said his main focus now would be to channel immediate aid to the target groups, particularly in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Selangor.

The former Federal Territory Mufti also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, cabinet ministers and some of the world’s religious leaders who had sent personal messages to him and also his appreciation to the people of Malaysia for their prayers.

“Not forgetting (thank you) to the Minister of Health, Health director-general and all MOH personnel, particularly in Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban,” he said.

Zulkifli also prayed for Malaysians who are infected with Covid-19 to recover fast and return to their beloved families.

“May Allah SWT bestow goodness, blessings and harmony on my beloved Malaysia May our unity as Malaysians continue to be preserved,” he said. — Bernama