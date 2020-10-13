Dr Noor Hisham: Index cases of 23 Covid-19 clusters nationwide were recent travellers from Sabah

Health Ministry officers conduct Covid-19 screening on passengers arriving from Sabah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) September 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — A total of 23 Covid-19 clusters were caused nationwide by index cases who had a history of travelling to Sabah, revealed Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the numbers represent the total amount of clusters detected from travellers leaving the state since September 22, with a total of 394 positive cases detected to date from the 18,478 individuals tested.

“Even though the Health Ministry has conducted Covid-19 screenings against all travellers from Sabah since September 27, 2020 and issued Home Surveillance Orders until a negative result is provided, cases and clusters related to this group are still being reported,” he said in his daily press conference.

Additionally, Dr Noor Hisham announced six new clusters detected over the last 24 hours, four in Sabah, and one each in Selangor and Penang, with a total of 70 currently active clusters nationwide.

