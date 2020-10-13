Assemblyman calls for setting up of Penang Arts Council to spur the industry

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid said Penang can emulate Malacca’s initiatives in placing performances telling the history of the city at several tourism spots. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 13 — A backbencher at the state legislative assembly, Syerleena Abdul Rashid (DAP-Seri Delima), today called for a Penang Arts Council to be set up to spur the growth of the industry in Penang.

She said the council will be able to set up mini-performance centres in various public spaces where arts and performance activities can be held.

“Theatre performances such as mek mulung or traditional performances such as boria and joghee can be held,” she said in her speech when debating the Supply bill at the legislative assembly today.

She said Penang can emulate Malacca’s initiatives in placing performances telling the history of the city at several tourism spots.

She added that the state does not have to focus on only George Town heritage site but also highlight other historical sites such as the Tunku Kudin house located in Gelugor.

“It would be good if we can identify new areas which can be new tourism spots to prevent tourists from being concentrated in one spot,” she said.

She also proposed that the state re-introduce the Penang Parade Festival.

“Back in the 1990s, Penang was well known for its various art festivals,” she said.

Syerleena said it would be good to bring back the Penang Parade Festival and it could introduce local cultural elements in the festival such as Jawi Peranakan, Baba Nyonya, Malay, Chinese, Eurasian and other races.

She proposed that online arts and cultural training programmes be held for the public as the Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the music performance sector.

“Some musicians have to sell their instruments to survive and some have to work in other sectors,” she said.

She said until today, the SOP for the arts and performance sector is still in a “grey area”.

She called on the state to open up art spaces to promote local talents and give them a chance to earn an income while at the same time help strengthen the local arts scene.