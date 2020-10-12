Air Selangor: Unscheduled water supply disruption in six areas in Klang, Shah Alam

According to the Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, areas affected by the water disruption include Seksyen 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 in Shah Alam. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Six areas in Klang and Shah Alam will experience unscheduled water supply disruption starting tonight until tomorrow evening following a burst pipe at Jalan Persiaran Jubli Perak, Seksyen 24, Shah Alam today.

According to the Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, areas affected by the water disruption include Seksyen 18, 19, 20, 23, 24 and 25 in Shah Alam.

She said the repair works on the broken pipe which started at 9pm last night is expected to be completed at 9am tomorrow and the water supply in the affected areas was expected to fully resume by 3pm tomorrow.

“Consumers will receive water supply in stages based on the distance of their premises and water pressure, upon completion of the repair works,” she said in a statement today.

Air Selangor added that the progress of the repair works can be obtained from time to time via its official communication channels, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Air Selangor smartphone application and website www.airselangor.com. — Bernama