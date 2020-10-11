MCA reaffirms support for PM Muhyiddin ahead of Agong’s Oct 13 audience with Anwar

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's speech on his smartphone October 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Barisan Nasional (BN) component party, MCA, has reiterated today the party won’t be joining nor participating in any purported attempt by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to form a new federal government.

In a statement, MCA said political stability was a prerequisite to catalysing economic growth, and thus, it was prudent for all political parties to focus their efforts on the country’s recovery.

“The MCA Political Bureau wishes to stress that the president's discussions with the Barisan Nasional chairman, presidents of BN component parties have concluded in the agreement that BN will not join Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in forming a new government.

“MCA also reiterates our party stance to give our undivided support to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to continue leading the nation, particularly at this moment when the world and country is beset by the rigours of the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging vast sectors of the economy,” it read.

The statement said the resolution was reached during a party political bureau meeting chaired by party president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

The party also called upon all political leaders and parties to respect the decree issued by the Agong in May for all elected representatives to refrain from dragging the nation into more political uncertainty.

This comes after PAS, through its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, had earlier today also reiterated the support of all 18 of its elected members of the Dewan Rakyat for Muhyiddin.

On September 23, Anwar announced that he had enough support in the Dewan Rakyat, effectively ending the PN administration led by Muhyiddin.

However, Anwar did not divulge the number of MPs or who they were, instead stating that the Agong should be the first to be briefed on the matter.

On the same day, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi then issued a cryptic statement acknowledging support for Anwar from within his coalition, before adding that he cannot prevent the coalition’s MPs from supporting Anwar and that he respected their stand.

On October 8, Anwar issued a statement to thank the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for granting him an audience this Tuesday (October 13), saying that he would furnish proof of the ‘‘strong, convincing” majority of MPs backing him.