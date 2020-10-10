IGP orders in-depth probe into illegal online gambling and money laundering case involving cops

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said he had instructed the director of the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department to conduct an investigation and assist the MACC.— Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has ordered an in-depth investigation into the case of illegal online gambling and money laundering syndicate that led to the arrest of several policemen, including senior officers.

Abdul Hamid said he had instructed the director of the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department, the Criminal Investigation Department and the Commercial Crime Investigation Department to conduct an investigation and assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The three directors are carrying out their investigation,” he told Bernama.

Apart from that, Abdul Hamid said the Criminal Investigation Department was also asked to assist the MACC in investigating the case.

He said there were still many who were being investigated by the MACC and they needed space and time to continue the investigation into the case.

So far, 17 police officers and personnel have been arrested in connection with the case.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said that it had tracked down hundreds of dummy companies linked to the syndicate created to deceive the authorities.

MACC also seized 23 luxury vehicles including (Ford) Mustang, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Porsche as well as several high-powered motorcycles owned by members of the syndicate believed to have been earned from illegal activities. — Bernama