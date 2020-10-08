Sabah Speaker, ministers, assistant ministers take oath of office

Sabah state assembly speaker, ministers and assistant ministers took their oaths before Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu today. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 8 ― Former senator Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya was today sworn in as Sabah state assembly Speaker before Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri here.

Also at the swearing-in ceremony were Membakut assemblyman Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif of Bersatu who took his oath of office as Sabah Special Functions Minister and Sukau assemblyman Datuk Jafry Ariffin of Umno as State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister.

Tanjung Keramat assemblyman Shahelmy Yahya of Umno (Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister); Karambunai assemblyman Datuk Yakub Khan of Umno (Science, Technology, Innovation Minister) and Sook assemblyman Datuk Ellron Angin of STAR (Youth and Sports Minister Sabah).

Eighteen others took their oath as assistant minister namely Paginatan assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir of STAR and Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda of Bersatu both as Assistant Ministers to the Chief Minister.

While Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan of Bersatu and Pantai Dalit assemblyman Jasnih Daya of Umno were sworn in Finance Ministry assistant ministers. ― Bernama