In Johor, marine police seize more than RM6m in contraband cigarettes, making it the biggest haul for 2020 so far

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (left) with the seized contraband cigarettes in Tampoi, Johor Baru October 8, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 8 — The Johor Region Two Marine Operations Force (MOF) have seized contraband cigarettes estimated to be worth RM6 million including unpaid duties, making it the biggest seizure in the state for this year.

The contraband cigarettes were seized in two separate operations here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said during the operations, two men who were also the lorry drivers, aged 45 and 48, were arrested and had their vehicles seized.

He said in the first operation, the police stopped a lorry near the Kempas toll plaza here at about 3pm and found 420 boxes of contraband cigarettes.

“The total value of the seizure, including the lorry, is RM3.33 million. The police also detained the lorry driver for further investigations,” said Ayob Khan.

In the second operation, Ayob Khan said the police stopped a lorry near the Bumi Hijau area in Pandan here at 5.40pm and found 416 boxes of contraband cigarettes.

“The lorry driver was also detained while the seizure, including the lorry, is also worth RM3.33 million,” he said during a press conference at the Region Two MOF base in Tampoi here today.

Ayob Khan said the suspects have since been remanded to facilitate investigations for three and six days respectively starting today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(E) of the Customs Act 1967.

Ayob Khan said the total value of the seizure amounted to RM6.66 million including tax, making the seizure the biggest for this year.

He believes that such activities involving contraband cigarettes are not new and will continue as long as there is demand.

“A duty-paid box of cigarettes costs RM17, while the price of contraband cigarettes is at RM6. People are looking for something cheap, that’s why the demand is not exhausted,” said Ayob Khan.

The state’s top cop also explained that the modus operandi of these syndicates has not changed much as they transit in international waters at Johor’s east coast areas before the contraband cigarettes are transferred to smaller boats.

He pointed out that the smaller boats will be brought ashore and upon reaching land, they will unload the cigarettes into the lorry to be distributed within or outside Johor.

“Most of them do not store the cigarettes in warehouses anymore because this arrangement can be easily uncovered by the authorities.

“We (police) have suggested that this offence be included in the Security Offenscs (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 as well as being a part of an organised crime due to the nature that it involves a syndicate,” said Ayob Khan.