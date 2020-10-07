MOE: Schools in red zones Klang, Sandakan, Papar, Tuaran closed from Oct 8 to Oct 23

A security guard from SK Panglima Bukit Gantang Ipoh closes the school gate under a nationwide Movement Control Order from March 18 until March 31 due to the Covid-19 outbreak in this file picture taken on March 17, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — The Education Ministry today announced that all schools in the Klang district in Selangor and the three Sabah districts of Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran will be closed from October 8 (tomorrow) until October 23.

The ministry said that this is in line with the prime minister’s announcement yesterday of the government’s decision to close schools in all Covid-19 red zones nationwide, further confirming the closure of all schools in areas classified as red zones by the Health Ministry.

The ministry said the closure from October 8 to October 23 will affect 142 schools in the Klang district and a combined total of 242 schools in the three Sabah districts.

The schools to be closed from tomorrow in these districts include primary schools and secondary schools under the ministry and private schools registered with the ministry, as well as schools with hostels, including vocational colleges.

“Parents or guardians have to pick up students who live in those hostels to return home.

“However, students that are waiting to be picked up by parents or students who wish to remain at the hostels of the schools and vocational colleges throughout the school closure will be under the care of the hostel warden,” the ministry said, adding that food would be provided by the schools for the students if they remain at the hostels during the school closure.

Throughout the school closures, the schools’ headmaster and principals will ensure that both teachers and students carry out teaching and learning activities at home.

It added that the manual for such activities is available for download on the ministry’s official website www.moe.gov.my.

As for schools that will be holding trials for the SPM examination but are affected by the closure, they can reschedule the mock examination to a suitable date in the future, the ministry said.

These four districts will come under a 14-day conditional movement control order from October 9, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said earlier today.

The ministry also said it will be monitoring the nationwide situation and work closely with the National Security Council and the Health Ministry and provide notifications on school closures for other districts from time to time.