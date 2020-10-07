IGP: No compromise on police corruption if found; cops’ alleged protection of money-laundering syndicates under probe

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to the press during a press conference at the Police Air Force Team Training Base in Ipoh September 11, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — There will be no compromise if police personnel are found to have committed corruption, with investigations by both the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) now underway on allegations that police officers had protected money laundering activities by criminal syndicates, the nation’s top cop has said.

In local news reports, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that he has instructed Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) and Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (JSJK) to carry out investigations into the allegations, while waiting for the MACC to complete its investigation on the same matter.

“We are waiting for any report to be shared by the MACC about that matter. If there are elements of corruption involving the police in their investigation, we welcome any action that they will be taking,” he was quoted as saying by local daily Berita Harian.

Abdul Hamid was commenting on Berita Harian’s report of allegations of police personnel including senior officers protecting Macau Scams and online gambling activities within the country in exchange for bribes from criminal syndicates, with the syndicates then laundering the illegal profits or illegal proceeds through business investments.

The allegations were said to have surfaced following the MACC’s investigation of such illegal scams and online gambling activities that were believed to have resulted in hundreds of millions of ringgit being laundered.

Abdul Hamid was reported as saying that he welcomes the MACC investigation on any claims of corruption involving police personnel, while also assuring that investigations will be carried out fairly and transparently.

“The public cares about the police’s direction and performance. I will not compromise if there are any elements of abuse and corruption among the police,” he was further quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Abdul Hamid was also quoted as giving similar assurances by local daily Sinar Harian.