PM says ‘no double standards’ over quarantine now, as seven ministers stuck at home

A smartphone screen shows Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin giving his special announcement, October 6, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin insisted today that the authorities do not practise double standards in enforcing self-quarantine for those who tested positive for Covid-19.

In a special address, the prime minister said seven other ministers and six deputy ministers are currently quarantined at home after Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad tested positive yesterday, even as ministers have previously skipped such quarantine before.

“They have to obey the rules and action can be taken if they are defiant,” he said.

Muhyiddin’s remark came even as Zulkifli had skipped self-quarantine for 11 days since returning from Sabah, and another minister, Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali had also breached quarantine upon returning from Turkey.

MORE TO COME