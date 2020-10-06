MCMC suggests state govts count internet access as basic utility in residential areas

A student takes online lessons during phase three of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has proposed for the state governments to introduce a policy that includes internet access as among requirements for basic utilities in residential areas.

Its chairman, Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek said the facility was necessary to speed up the process of transition to 5G technology and address issues on building of telecommunication towers.

He said among the challenges facing the telecommunication industry is getting permission to build telecommunication towers on private land.

“The residents want internet service, but they do not want to have the telecommunication towers in their backyard.

“One way that can speed up the process is with the state government making a policy for telecommunications to be a utility, just like electricity and water supply, “ he said in an interview during a talk show by Bernama TV, Ruang Bicara, last night.

Fadhlullah Suhaimi said MCMC had always worked with the state governments to get their views and assistance, as well as to speed up process.

“Many are open-minded and are helping the industry, (with) some states have implementing several policies that really help the industry,” he added.

On Aug 29 this year, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that the government is developing a digital infrastructure plan known as the National Digital Network (Jendela) in an effort to improve the country’s digital communications under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021–2025).

The plan would be a platform for the provision of comprehensive and high quality broadband service coverage, as well as prepare the country for the transition to 5G technology. — Bernama