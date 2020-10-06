After record-high Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, Catholic Church suspends public masses in KL and Selangor

A general view of St John’s cathedral in Kuala Lumpur March 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — The Chancery of the Catholic Metropolitan Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur has temporarily suspended all public masses located within Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, starting tomorrow.

In a statement today, Reverend Julian Leow, the Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, said that with the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise and with the emergence of sporadic cases, the Archdiocesan Crisis Management Task Force had recommended that additional public health measures be taken immediately to reduce the risk of transmission.

“Temporary suspension of all public masses in parishes located within Kuala Lumpur and the State of Selangor will start tomorrow (October 7) with immediate effect.

“This suspension will be reviewed before October 20 and the parishes will be notified accordingly of any future changes,” he said.

Leow also emphasised that Catholics residing in Kuala Lumpur should refrain from travelling to other states to attend Mass, as to avoid more transmissions of Covid-19.

He also added that parishes within Pahang, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu are to continue with scheduled Mass but should insist on pre-registration of worshipers wishing to attend.

He said that livestreaming of masses will still continue for those who are unable to attend Mass in person.

Leow also urged for the postponement of celebrations of the Sacrament of Confirmation, First Holy Communion, baptisms and weddings.

Should a delay be unavoidable, however, he recommended that the guest list should not exceed 20 person, before stressing that those in high-risk categories and above the age of 70 are not allowed to attend. The same limitations apply to funeral services.

“Additional measures may be taken in the future for individual parishes and districts, should the situation worsen in these areas.

“Let us continue to be vigilant and fulfill our civic duty in working to bring this current second wave under control. Let us also pray for all the health care personnel and first responders,” he said.

Yesterday, Malaysia announced 432 new Covid-19 cases, a new record daily high for the country.

Out of those cases, 429 were local cases and just three were imported cases.