Istana Negara advises public against sharing fake news involving Agong

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Istana Negara viewed seriously the acts of irresponsible parties in using the name or involving His Majesty and Istana Negara for their political or personal interests. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Istana Negara is taking a serious view of false statements sent via WhatsApp by several individuals to the media using the name and picture of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as well as Istana Negara.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Istana Negara viewed seriously the acts of irresponsible parties in using the name or involving His Majesty and Istana Negara for their political or personal interests.

“Such irresponsible acts have not only tarnished the credibility of His Majesty and Istana Negara but could also raise concerns among the people and threaten the peace in the country from various angles,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Fadil said Istana Negara would not hesitate to report the matter to the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action under Section 211 and 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, if necessary.

At the same time, Istana Negara called on the people not to panic or believe the fake statements.

“Istana Negara advised all quarters not to share such fake news to avoid facing actions by the police as well as the MCMC,” said Ahmad Fadil. — Bernama