Health Minister: 150 contract medical officers offered permanent posts in Sarawak, including 66 Sarawak-born officers

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that the 150 medical officers of Grade UD41 (contract) which had successfully completed the housemanship programme are now offered to be appointed permanently as Medical Officers Grade UD41. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Health Ministry today announced that 150 medical officers who are currently on contract have been offered permanent positions in health offices and facilities in Sarawak, with 66 of these officers being those who were born in Sarawak.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that the 150 medical officers of Grade UD41 (contract) which had successfully completed the housemanship programme are now offered to be appointed permanently as Medical Officers Grade UD41.

“This appointment offer is in line with applications for permanent appointments that were approved by the Public Services Commission of Malaysia on September 21, 2020,” he said in a statement today, adding that this offer was a continuation of the previous permanent appointment to Grade UD41 (contract) medical officers from among the second 2017 cohort of those appointed.

“This permanent appointment has been agreed by the Public Services Commission to be backdated starting from May 15, 2017 which is the same as the date that the officers reported for duty as officers appointed on contract,” he said.

Dr Adham said that the placement of these officers will only be at health offices and health facilities in Sarawak, taking into account factors such as job vacancies.

“The date of reporting for duty at the Sarawak Health Department is on October 12, 2020.

“From the 150 officers who were offered permanent appointments, a total of 66 officers (44 per cent) are those born in Sarawak, while the remaining 84 officers (56 per cent) are officers from Peninsular where they have also given full commitment to deliver services to Sarawakians,” he said.

“With the offer of these appointments, all Sarawak-born Grade UD41 (Contract) Medical Officers in the Kohort Lantikan Bilangan 2 Tahun 2017 that fulfilled the criteria of permanent appointment have already been offered permanent appointment,” he added.