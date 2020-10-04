Malaysia hopes US govt will accept FGV’s explanation, says Mustapa

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed noted that it was not the first time that such allegations had been made. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 4 — Malaysia hopes that the United States will accept FGV Holdings Bhd’s explanation in regard to allegations of forced labour which had prompted the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency to ban palm oil imports from the company.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed noted that it was not the first time that such allegations had been made.

“This is not the first time that such claims had been raised. The manufacturing sector faced similar allegations; we provided an explanation and part of the issue has been resolved.

“So we hope that the US will accept the explanation and allow products from FGV Holdings to re-enter its market,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the US’ action recently to bar the company’s palm oil from entering its ports.

Mustapa was met while visiting tenants at Rumah Pangsa Larkin here today.

In relation to the ban, the CBP agency was reported saying that a year-long investigation revealed “restriction of movement, isolation, physical and sexual violence, intimidation and threats, retention of identity documents, withholding of wages, debt bondage, abusive working and living conditions, and excessive overtime.” — Bernama