Ismail Sabri: TEMCO for Alor Setar Prison after spike in Covid-19 cases

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at the Perdana Putra building in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The National Security Council has imposed a targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) on Alor Setar Prison in Kedah, following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Health Ministry advised the authorities to do so after verifying the increase in cases.

“The TEMCO is to be implemented administratively in the prison, including the staff headquarters, for 14 days, effective 12.01am on October 5,” he said in a statement.

The TEMCO is meant to stem the spread of Covid-19 within the area, while also allowing targeted contact tracing to be done.

“During this time, any movement in and out of the area, including visits by family members of inmates, will not be permitted,” Ismail Sabri said.

This is the second time that a TEMCO has been implemented in Kedah, the first being the Kota Setar district, centred on the Tongkang Yard Flats in Seberang Perak, from September 25 onwards due to the high number of cases in the area.